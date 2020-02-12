POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello will be auctioning off four properties this spring.
Auctions will be held April 29 at 11 a.m. to sell 1428 N. 3rd Ave. (Survey Annex), 1121 S. 2nd Ave. (former Sanitation Department), 1080 S. 1st Ave. (former Street Operations Department) and a storage lot (adjacent to the former Street Operations Department).
Minimum reserve prices for the properties are:
1428 N. 3rd Ave. — $99,600
1121 S. 2nd Ave. — $612,000
1080 S. 1st Ave. — $774,000
Storage lot — $39,600
The auction will be held at 1121 S. 2nd Ave. Bids will be accepted onsite and online at primetimeauctions.com.
For more information and to view photos of the properties, visit bit.ly/2OuOKvQ.
The auctions follow the consolidation of the Street Operations and Sanitation Departments at 2405 Garrett Way. The move was completed in July 2019.
1121 S. 2nd Ave. is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho.