POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is temporarily suspending water service shutoffs.
Residents are encouraged to continue paying their utility bill as normal if able. If they are unable to pay their bill in full, residents are asked to make a payment arrangement with the Utility Billing Department. All arrangements must be done in writing and can be sent via email to utilities@pocatello.us or dropped in one of the city’s utility payment boxes. Arrangements must include a date when the bill will be paid. The Utility Billing Department will confirm receipt of a payment arrangement with the customer. Staff asks that arrangements include a valid phone number and/or email. More information on how to make an arrangement can be found at pocatello.us/661/Payment-Arrangements.
“We understand some of our residents may be in a financial bind over the coming days,” the mayor said. “We are trying to do what we can to ease the burden on Pocatellans.”
Once normal operations resume, water customers who have not complied with payment arrangements will be shut off, similar to how the city processes shutoffs after the winter months.
A date for when water service shutoffs will resume has not been set.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.