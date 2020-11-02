POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello will be starting a grant program to help local businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the city set aside an initial amount of $250,000 from Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee’s funding allocation to the city to be used for grants for local businesses and organizations. Through the program, businesses and organizations may be awarded up to $10,000 on a first-come, first-served basis for qualified expenses.
To be eligible for the program the:
— Business must be a small business, defined as businesses with 500 employees or less.
— Business must have an official Employer Identification Number.
— Business must be an Idaho domiciled business and located in the Pocatello city limits.
— Business must be in good standing and not federally debarred from receiving funds.
— Business must have a qualified business interruption or expense caused by COVID-19 related incidents or decisions, including, but not limited to, local closure orders, need for personal protective equipment, social distancing requirements, increased costs, disrupted supply network, etc.
— Business has not received funds for the current purpose by other COVID-19 grant programs.
— Adverse effects and expenses planned for the use of the grant must occur between June 20, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020.
— Business does not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activities or the business does not directly lobby federal or state officials, defined as having had a registered lobbyist at any point during 2020.
— Business is not currently in bankruptcy.
— Business is current with property taxes or has a payment plan in place with the county.
— Business has liability insurance in place by date of executed agreement
— Business is registered with IRS and Idaho Business Registration secretary of state.
For more information and to apply, visit bit.ly/2HOh3VM. Completed applications can be sent via email to pocatellosmallbusinessgrant@pocatello.us.
Business owners or managers with questions about the program are asked to contact Logan McDougall, public information officer, at 208-234-6281.