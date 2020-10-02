POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello and the United States Forest Service Westside Ranger District is looking for volunteer help on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to work on the municipal watershed fence and Elk Meadows trailhead portal. The project area starts at the end of the full-sized vehicle road (Forest Service Road #006) and the start of the Elk Meadows loop trail. Meet at the project site at 9 a.m. The target group size is 10-15 volunteers. To avoid COVID-19 exposure, we recommend people wear masks and maintain social distance while working on site.
Volunteers will be constructing sections of wire and post-and-pole fence, and installing a horse/person gate, ATV ramp/cattle guard and a trailhead kiosk. Work will consist of digging and hammering. Bring your face mask, work gloves, eye protection (sunglasses), snacks, sunscreen and drinking water. Lunch will be provided in the form of sandwich fixings and chips.
To get to the project site, take the Bannock highway approximately 5.2 miles up from the Forest Boundary, then turn right (northwest) onto FS Road #006 and follow it approximately 5.7 miles to the end. At the first fork ( approximately 3.0 miles in) take the right fork, then at the second fork (3.25 miles in) take the left fork and proceed to the worksite.
This road is a high clearance road but generally passable for Subaru type vehicles. Speeds average 10-12 mph (slow), so plan accordingly. The volunteer day will be canceled if there is a wetting rain event overnight or first thing in the morning, as road conditions become slick and dangerous.
For lunch planning purposes, please RSVP to Chris Colt at chris.colt@usda.gov or 208-881-1975c.