POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is earning high marks from the American Public Works Association Rocky Mountain Chapter.
While the group’s annual conference was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the chapter still honored the best of the best of public works projects in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. The city took home the Public Works Project of the Year Award for stream restoration efforts on Pocatello Creek. The award seeks to “promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects by recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the consultant/architect/engineer, and the contractor who, working together, complete public works projects.”
“The design and implementation of this project was a huge team effort,” said Hannah Sanger, science and environment division administrator. “The award is a testament to the watershed restoration skillset available in this community. Working with willing landowners, we are hoping to replicate this restoration work up and downstream along Pocatello Creek.”
In total, 175 feet of streambank was stabilized and roughly 800 willow cuttings planted with the help of volunteers. The work was completed in five days, including site cleanup and reseeding.
Meanwhile, the city of Pocatello also earned the Technical & Management Innovation Award for the Northgate Interchange public-private partnership, along with project partners Millennial Development, the Idaho Transportation Department, Bannock County and the city of Chubbuck. The honor recognizes the “implementation of a creative idea, device, process, or system that enhances the goals of public works in serving the public and protecting the environment.”
“This project represents a lot of hard work and collaborative efforts from all parties involved,” said Jeff Mansfield, public works director. “It has proven to be a huge asset to our community and will serve us for decades into the future.”
Overall, the bridge is 174 feet long and just over 100 feet wide. In the first month of being open, an average of 4,000 cars per day were using the interchange, according to numbers from the Idaho Transportation Department.
Previously, the city earned the Project of the Year Award for South Valley Road in 2016. In 2019, city of Pocatello Public Works Development Engineer Merril Quayle earned the Public Works Leader of the Year Award from the group.