POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal on Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday.
Residents who are scheduled for a Wednesday pickup of garbage, recycling and yard waste should still place their autocarts out by 7 a.m. Officials would also like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed to the public Wednesday.
For more information on the services offered by the city of Pocatello Sanitation Department, visit pocatello.us/sanitation.