A variety of positions are currently open with the city.

POCATELLO — If you are in the market for summer, seasonal or full-time work, the city of Pocatello wants you.

It’s that time of year again, and the city is hosting its annual hiring fair April 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way.

