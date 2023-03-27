POCATELLO — If you are in the market for summer, seasonal or full-time work, the city of Pocatello wants you.
It’s that time of year again, and the city is hosting its annual hiring fair April 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way.
The city is looking to fill summer, seasonal and full-time positions including but not limited to swim instructors, groundskeepers, lifeguards, construction workers, maintenance, several labor positions and much more. City of Pocatello employees will be on-site to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment, give tours and help fill out applications. Chromebooks will be available for applicants to apply online and/or to upload their resumes.
“We are excited to head into 2023 summer season. The city of Pocatello has so many great opportunities available,” said Heather Buchanan, human resources director. “Working for the city of Pocatello is a great way to be part of a team environment.”
“The city’s annual hiring fair is a great way to connect with different departments and asks questions. I encourage everyone to come down to the event, look through the available positions and find a job that best fits you,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad. “Together, we can continue to provide outstanding service to our community.”
Public Works Annex is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
