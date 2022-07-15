BOISE — The Association of Idaho Cities recognized the city of Pocatello with two City Achievement awards at the June 23 banquet during the 75th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 22-24.
Creativity, innovation and solutions-oriented leadership define Idaho city officials. The City Achievement Awards recognize the work of cities around Idaho that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways. This year, awards were given in six categories: community engagement, economic and community development, parks and recreation, public safety, public works and transportation, and youth and youth council.
The city of Pocatello was recognized with a City Achievement Award in the economic and community development category for its project Parts Store Serving the city’s vehicle and equipment parts needs. An on-site auto parts store located in the city’s fleet maintenance facility, run by NAPA Auto Parts that provides parts for the 600 vehicles and equipment in the city’s fleet, including police cars, sanitation trucks and street maintenance equipment.
The city of Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council was also recognized with a City Achievement Award in the youth council category for its project MYAC Pen Pal Program. MYAC members established a pen pal program with a local assisted living center, to provide a way for the residents to have a human connection while visitors were prohibited during COVID.
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.