BOISE — The Association of Idaho Cities recognized the city of Pocatello with a Garret Nancolas City Achievement Award at the June 22 banquet during the 76th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 21-23.

Creativity, innovation and solutions-oriented leadership define Idaho city officials. The Garret Nancolas City Achievement Awards recognize the work of cities around Idaho that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways. This year, awards were given in six categories: community engagement, economic and community development, parks and recreation, public safety, public works and transportation, and youth and youth council.

