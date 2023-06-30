BOISE — The Association of Idaho Cities recognized the city of Pocatello with a Garret Nancolas City Achievement Award at the June 22 banquet during the 76th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 21-23.
Creativity, innovation and solutions-oriented leadership define Idaho city officials. The Garret Nancolas City Achievement Awards recognize the work of cities around Idaho that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways. This year, awards were given in six categories: community engagement, economic and community development, parks and recreation, public safety, public works and transportation, and youth and youth council.
The city of Pocatello was recognized with a City Achievement Award in the economic and community development category for its project Heat Maps Beautification. The city of Pocatello has real challenges with sidewalks, and they are one of the most common items the city hears from citizens about. Pocatello’s GIS department created tools to help departments collaborate to address the sidewalk dilemma. By utilizing this web map, the city is able to easily determine which areas of town could most benefit from receiving targeted grant funding for sidewalk improvement.
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
