POCATELLO — The Parks & Recreation advisory board has a vacancy open for immediate appointment.
The functions of this volunteer board are to coordinate the activities of the other Parks & Recreation committees, to provide an overview of these various committees, and to solicit suggestions and recommendations regarding priorities and allocation of city resources for Parks & Recreation programs and facilities.
Meetings are held every even month on the first Thursday at noon.
Interested persons living within the Pocatello city limits can obtain an application by contacting the Mayor’s Office at 911 N. 7th Ave., visiting the Mayor/Council link at pocatello.us or by calling 208-234-6163.
Applications for membership must be received by Jan. 31.