POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is making the following changes after Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Brad Little that Idaho has moved to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
All City Council meetings scheduled for this week will be held virtually. In-person attendance is extremely limited in the City Council chambers. Masks/face coverings are required. Citizens are encouraged to watch the proceedings online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription. In-person meetings will resume next week.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter will now allow more than 10 citizens in the facility at a time.
Starting Monday, the Community Recreation Center will allow more than 10 people (no more than 50) in certain areas (e.g. weight room, pool, etc.) of the facility. Aquacise classes will resume. The steam room will remain closed. Dance classes will continue to be limited to participants and instructors only. For a full list of what is changing and what is remaining the same, visit pocatello.us/779/COVID-19-Modifications.
Parks and Recreation Department staff are currently drafting a spectator plan for adult and youth athletic events. Once the plan is finalized, participants will be contacted by staff.
Patrons of the Marshall Public Library are still encouraged to utilize the library’s quick pick-up and curbside options, and for more information visit, marshallpl.org/library-information/check-out.html.
City Hall (building, engineering, information technology, finance, human resources, legal, mayor’s office, planning and development services, and utility billing) will continue to have limited access for citizens. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact city employees and officials, as most issues can be taken care of through these channels. Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the city’s website, pocatello.us, to answer their questions, find forms, etc. If a citizen must visit City Hall, they are asked to make an appointment. When they arrive, citizens will be required to call from the lobby the department they are trying to reach. A directory of city departments located in City Hall is posted for citizens. An employee will then meet citizens at the interior doors. Floor markings are placed in the lobby indicating where citizens should stand while waiting.
Masks are required for city employees and for citizens who enter city facilities and participate in programs and activities. Citizens are required to wear face coverings when entering any city of Pocatello building or facility or riding in public transportation buses. Citizens participating in city-sponsored programs or activities in outdoor spaces do not have to wear a face-covering unless 6-feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.
More information and resources can also be found at pocatello.us/coronavirus.