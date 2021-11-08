POCATELLO —  On Thursday, city of Pocatello offices will be closed for Veterans Day.

The Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will operate as normal Thursday. Residents who are scheduled for a Thursday pickup of garbage, recycling or yard waste should still place their autocarts out by 7 a.m. The city’s special leaf collection will also operate as normal Thursday.

City officials remind residents that the Bannock County landfill will be closed to the public Thursday.

Pocatello Regional Transit’s Pocatello and Chubbuck demand and fixed route services, except D and E routes, will operate as normal. However, due to staffing restrictions, D and E routes will not operate that day. In addition, PRT will not operate rural services and will have limited urban services Thursday.

Residents with questions about PRT’s services can contact staff at 208-234-6248.