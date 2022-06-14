POCATELLO — Pocatello city offices and departments will be closed on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday will be observed by the city on Monday, June 20.
“The recognition of Juneteenth National Independence Day honors the many African-Americans who fought for decades for the understanding of the importance of that day, June 19, 1865, when the Emancipation Proclamation was read in Galveston, Texas,” said Mayor Brian Blad.
This is the first year the city of Pocatello will honor Juneteenth Day as an official annual city holiday. The Pocatello City Council unanimously approved the observance of Juneteenth on March 17.
On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing into law June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, making June 19 a U.S. federal holiday commemorating the proclamation of the end of slavery in the United States.
City services:
— Trash and recycling pick-up will be collected on Sunday and Monday as usual. Residents who normally have collection on Sunday and Monday should set out their trash and recycling as usual.
— Transit services will be running on their regular routine service.
For more information, call the city of Pocatello at 208-234-6163 or visit online at pocatello.us.