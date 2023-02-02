Pocatello DOTGOV

POCATELLO — Starting February 2023, the city of Pocatello has changed its domain, including email addresses, from its pocatello.us domain to its new pocatello.gov domain.

With many online services, the .gov domain is a meaningful signal of identity and trust utilized by all government agencies. The DOTGOV Act of 2020 placed responsibility for managing the .gov registry in the hands of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. CISA validates each .gov domain to ensure they are legitimate government entities. A .gov domain helps visitors identify the authenticity of a .gov address and ensures that emails are legitimately going to or coming from a government employee.

