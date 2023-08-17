POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello, Kind Community, School District 25, Idaho State University, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and other strong community institutions are partnering to spread kindness and remind everyone they matter.

The Kind Campaign is an initiative to help spread kindness and a sense of belonging across our community. Signs that say "you matter," "you are valued" and "you belong" are being distributed across Pocatello.

