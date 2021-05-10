POCATELLO — If you’re in the market for a new job or career, the city of Pocatello wants you.
The city will be hosting its first-ever hiring fair Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way, and Optimist/Tydeman Park, N. 8th Ave. and East Sherman St., to fill seasonal and full-time positions related to green space, community activities and events, environmental and beautification, as well as safety and resource renewal. At the two-day, two-location event, city of Pocatello employees will be at each place to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment and help fill out applications. Computers will be available at both locations for applicants to apply, and staff can help potential applicants upload their resume.
“Many of our seasonal positions are designed around team efforts and team success,” said Heather Buchanan, human resources director. “Working for the city of Pocatello is a great way to be part of a team environment, where skills are developed and schedules are flexible enough to meet the demands of your busy life. Many of these positions help people develop skills that look good to prospective employers when you update your resume and apply for other full-time work.”
“We have some of the greatest people you will ever have the opportunity to work with,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “They are experts in their fields, and I encourage you to take advantage of their knowledge.”
If you can’t attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available at the city of Pocatello, visit pocatello.us/546/Employment-Opportunities.
“I look forward to working with you,” said Mayor Blad. “Together, we can continue to provide outstanding service to our community.”