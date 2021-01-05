POCATELLO — After getting the go-ahead from the state of Idaho, the city of Pocatello is extending its deadline for businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a small business grant.
Through the program, businesses and organizations may be awarded up to $10,000 on a first-come, first-served basis for qualified expenses. The new deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Jan. 13.
To be eligible for the program the:
— Business must be a small business, defined as businesses with 500 employees or less.
— Business must have an official Employer Identification Number.
— Business must be an Idaho domiciled business and located in the Pocatello city limits.
— Business must be in good standing and not federally debarred from receiving funds.
— Business must have a qualified business interruption or expense caused by COVID-19 related incidents or decisions, including but not limited to local closure orders, need for personal protective equipment, social distancing requirements, increased costs, disrupted supply network, etc.
— Business has not received funds for the current purpose by other COVID-19 grant programs.
— Adverse effects and expenses planned for the use of the grant must occur between June 20, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.
— Business does not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activities, or the business does not directly lobby federal or state officials, defined as having had a registered lobbyist at any point during 2020.
— Business is not currently in bankruptcy.
— Business is current with property taxes or has a payment plan in place with the county.
— Business has liability insurance in place by the date of executed agreement.
— Business is registered with IRS and Idaho Business Registration secretary of state.
For more information and to apply, visit bit.ly/2HOh3VM. Completed applications can be sent via email to pocatellosmallbusinessgrant@pocatello.us.
Last year, the city set aside $250,000 from Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee’s funding allocation to the city to be used for grants for local businesses and organizations. Currently, there is $104,000 in funding left.
Business owners or managers with questions about the program are asked to contact Logan McDougall, public information officer, at 208-234-6281.