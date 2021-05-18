POCATELLO — For a second year, the city of Pocatello is joining with Sen. Jim Risch, the Idaho Department of Commerce, as well as other organizations and leaders to support small businesses in the Gem State.
Friday, Pocatellans and all Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Residents can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining safely at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online or simply saying thank you to a small business they love.
“I wholeheartedly encourage everyone to find some way they can support our local small businesses,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “Small businesses are owned by our friends, neighbors and, sometimes, family. When you spend locally, you keep those dollars here and you make Pocatello a better place to call home.”
“Over the last year, Idaho’s independent retailers and restaurants did an exceptional job adapting to the challenges of the pandemic. But even as life begins to return to normal, small businesses still need support,” said Sen. Jim Risch. “On Friday, May 21st, give your support to the small businesses — the local gems — that power Idaho’s economy and make our communities thrive.”
Additional partners of the Support Local Gems initiative include Gov. Brad Little, Sen. Mike Crapo, Congressman Mike Simpson, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Chamber Alliance, Idaho Retailers Association, Idaho Lodging and Restaurant Association, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, and the Boise Metro Chamber.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they need our support now more than ever before. At the state level, we prioritized resources for small businesses in our pandemic response. On a personal level, we can all support small businesses with our dollars,” Gov. Brad Little said.