POCATELLO — The Pocatello Fire Department and Southeastern Idaho Public Health provided city employees with Narcan and opioid overdose training. The drug Narcan is a nasal spray designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and can be potentially lifesaving. This was the third class given to city employees in the last 60 days.

City Hall has multiple locations with an overdose emergency kit in case an opioid overdose occurs. All city facilities now have access to overdose emergency kits. Having an overdose emergency kit, especially in facilities with high foot traffic, could become an invaluable tool to help save lives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.