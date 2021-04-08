POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s chief information officer, Chris Sorensen, is the subject of a new case study by Toggle Magazine.
The article highlights the work he and the Information Technology Department have undertaken in “modernizing Pocatello’s IT infrastructure,” cybersecurity and the changes they had to make because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The article also details some of Sorensen’s previous service in the U.S. Air Force.
“I was excited and honored when Toggle reached out to me to feature not only me but the IT Department at the city of Pocatello,” said Sorensen, “While this article highlights me, it really is the IT team that has done all the great work that is highlighted in the article.”
“Toggle is a quarterly business-to-business trade journal highlighting the vital role that technology plays in a variety of companies and organizations,” according to the magazine.
To read the case study, visit togglemag.com/case-studies/j-chris-sorensen-city-of-pocatello/.
For more information on the city of Pocatello IT Department, visit pocatello.us/it.