St. Vincent de Paul

Before and after photos of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.

 Photos courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Community Development Block Grant program helps support community development and expand economic opportunities for Pocatello residents who earn below the area median income.

With the help of the Pocatello CDBG program, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Social Services at the corner of South 2nd Avenue and East Terry Street were able to build a new store entrance, parking lot, wheelchair-accessible ramp and more. SVDP received $79,500 from the city of Pocatello’s CDGB program. This project has been two years in the making, and the project is close to completion. During construction, SVDP has been temporarily closed but plans to reopen Thursday at 11 a.m. SVDP will host a ribbon-cutting event Oct. 27 at 10:45 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.