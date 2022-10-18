POCATELLO — The Community Development Block Grant program helps support community development and expand economic opportunities for Pocatello residents who earn below the area median income.
With the help of the Pocatello CDBG program, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Social Services at the corner of South 2nd Avenue and East Terry Street were able to build a new store entrance, parking lot, wheelchair-accessible ramp and more. SVDP received $79,500 from the city of Pocatello’s CDGB program. This project has been two years in the making, and the project is close to completion. During construction, SVDP has been temporarily closed but plans to reopen Thursday at 11 a.m. SVDP will host a ribbon-cutting event Oct. 27 at 10:45 a.m.
In addition to the SVDP project, the CDBG program also funded a large-scale facility improvement project at Family Services Alliance, a local agency that provides free and confidential services to victims and survivors of domestic violence. The CDBG program also supports other Pocatello public service agencies through direct grants and maintains the city’s affordable housing stock through its RENEWAL grant and loan program, which provides funding to low and moderate-income property owners to complete emergency home repairs, such as roof, HVAC or sewer line replacements.
CDBG funds are utilized for a variety of housing and community development programs, as well as several special projects. The city's consolidated plan for CDBG funding guides the spending of the funds and enables officials and citizens to collectively solve neighborhood and community problems that meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development national objectives.
In 1996, the city's population exceeded 50,000, and "entitlement status" from the federal government was achieved. Consequently, Pocatello is entitled to about $400,000 per year in federal Community Development Block Grant funds. The administration of these funds is the division's primary focus. For additional information on the CDBG program, go to pocatello.us/339/Community-Development-Block-Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.