POCATELLO — The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee has a vacancy open for immediate appointment. The position is for residents living in one of the program’s target neighborhoods, specifically the Alameda, Bonneville or Lewis & Clark neighborhoods.
This volunteer committee reviews and makes recommendations to the City Council regarding the adoption of the required Consolidated Plan and annual Community Development Block Grant project funding. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at noon.
Individuals residing in the Alameda, Bonneville or Lewis & Clark target neighborhoods are asked to apply. Applications can be obtained by contacting the mayor’s office at 911 N. 7th Ave., visiting the Advisory Committees link at pocatello.us or by calling 208-234-6163.
Applications must be received by Jan. 10.