POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello still has CARES Act funding available for Pocatello residents facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.
This funding is available for Pocatellans who need temporary rental or mortgage assistance.
To be eligible for the program, applicants:
— Must reside within the Pocatello city limits.
— Must have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.
— Must meet income qualifications (80 percent or less of area median income).
— Cannot receive assistance from the city at the same time they are receiving assistance from other federal programs, such as from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association.
In addition, residents who have already received six months of assistance from the city of Pocatello cannot reapply.
These federal dollars are available for rental assistance, including security deposits or mortgage assistance. Payments are made directly to the landlord or financial institution. Landlord or lender participation in the program is also required for the city to provide assistance.
Hard copies of the application are available in the Pocatello City Hall lobby, 911 N. Seventh Ave., or online at tinyurl.com/ddwk2m75.
For more information, contact Christine Howe, CDBG program coordinator, via email at chowe@pocatello.us or by phone at 208-234-6186 or Lisa Smith, CDBG grants administrator, via email at lsmith@pocatello.us or by phone at 208-234-6188.