POCATELLO — More than 30 Pocatello businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic received a little help thanks to the city of Pocatello’s Small Business Grants Program.
Through the program, businesses and organizations were eligible for awards up to $10,000 on a first-come, first-served basis for qualified expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 34 businesses and organizations received a grant. Fourteen businesses received the full $10,000, and the smallest amount awarded was $500.
“Small businesses are a vital part of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “The City Council felt that one of the best things to do with some of our funding was to assist small businesses that contribute so much to our community.”
In 2020, the city set aside $250,000 for local business and organization grants from the city’s allocation received from Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee.
The program was initially announced in November 2020. In early January 2021, the state of Idaho allowed the city to extend the deadline for applications to Jan. 13.