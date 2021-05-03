POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s yearly auction has started.
For a second year, the city’s annual auction will be held online only. Items up for grabs this year include vehicles, office furnishings, tools and more. Bidding starts closing Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
A list of items on the auction block can be found at bit.ly/3xIZDiA. Photos of some of the items can be found at bit.ly/2QPoZdS. The public can view the items at the Prime Time Auctions yard, 2221 S. 5th Ave., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prospective bidders with questions about the online auction can contact Prime Time Auctions at 208-232-4912. Bids can be placed at primetimeauctions.com/.
Proceeds from the sale of items are returned to the department from which the item came. Prime Time Auctions also receives a portion of each sale.
Prime Time Auctions is accessible to persons with disabilities.
Program access accommodations may be provided with three days' advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248, or 5815 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.