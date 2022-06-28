POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello announces Eugene “Gene” Hill as the new chief financial officer for the city. Hill will oversee the city’s Finance Department.
“We are excited to have Gene on our team. He brings a high level of financial management experience that will prove invaluable for the city of Pocatello,” said Mayor Brian Blad.
Hill has worked in finance as a CFO, contract CFO and treasurer for companies that include:
— Paragon BioTeck Inc., Portland, Ore.
— HackSoft Inc., Canby, Ore.
— Epicor Software, Newport Beach, Calif.
— Basin Disposal Inc., Pasco, Wash.
The role of a CFO is to protect the city’s assets, manage the city’s cash flow while meeting the city’s financial obligations, and preforming any financial reporting required by federal and state law.
Eugene Hill’s first day with the city of Pocatello was June 13.
For all media inquiries and questions, please contact the public information officer at 208-234-6281 (office), 208-244-9311 (cell) or email mirby@pocatello.us.
