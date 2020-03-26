POCATELLO — In compliance with Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order, the city has limited services and staff to only those deemed essential for city operations.
Pocatello police officers and firefighters will continue to operate as normal. However, the police station and fire stations and their associated services are closed to the public. The Police Department lobby will remain open. However, the records division and other divisions are operating with limited support staff. Non-essential property releases from the Police Department have been postponed until the order is lifted. Essential releases will be by appointment only.
All Sanitation Department services will operate as normal.
Water Department staff are available to answer general water-service questions Monday through Friday at 208-234-6174. Employees will still respond to emergencies and water quality concerns. Staff can be reached at the department’s emergency phone at 208-234-6181. Employees will continue to monitor the system, make necessary repairs and perform water quality sampling.
The Water Pollution Control Department is limiting operations to plant operation only. Residents can still report sewer-related emergencies by phone at 208-705-6442.
Pocatello Regional Transit will continue operating the A, B, C and E routes for essential travel only. Vehicles are being rotated every shift for disinfecting. Door-to-door service is limited to essential trips only. For questions about door-to-door services, please contact PRT at 208-234-2287, as some routes have been canceled.
Utility Billing Department staff are available to answer questions regarding payments, services and billing by phone at 208-234-6241 and email. The department will still accept payments via mail, dropboxes, phone and online at pocatello.us/356/Utility-Bill-Pay.
Street Operations Department personnel are available on an on-call basis to perform essential repairs, such as malfunctioning stoplights, regulatory sign repairs, patching large potholes and flood control.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter will be closed to the public. Staff will continue to care for the animals at the shelter, and Animal Control Officers are operating as normal. Office staff is available to answer questions via phone at 208-234-6156. Pet parents who need to claim an animal that has been picked up by an officer can call for an appointment. The shelter will not be accepting animals from the public during the stay-home order.
Building Department staff are still available to issue building permits and perform inspections. The Building Department window at City Hall is closed and residents are asked to call 208-234-6158 or email rbigelow@pocatello.us for more information.
The Marshall Public Library remains closed to the public, and residents are encouraged to utilize their online offerings at marshallpl.org.
The Pocatello Parks and Recreation offices and Community Recreation Center will remain closed to the public. Residents can still contact Parks and Recreation Department staff Monday through Friday at 208-232-3901. Additionally, the two city-owned golf courses will be closed for the duration of the order. Zoo Idaho will continue to care for zoo animals. Cemetery division staff are still available via phone or email.
City employees are still available to answer resident questions at all city departments via email or by phone, including staff in the Mayor/Council Department at City Hall. Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the city’s website, pocatello.us, to answer their questions, find forms, etc.
Officials thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time.
For more information and to view Gov. Little’s stay-home order, visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/127/2020/03/statewide-stay-home-order_032520.pdf.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.