IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting United States Olympic figure skater and two-time U.S. national silver medalist Polina Edmunds at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. in Idaho Falls today beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Edmunds and renowned figure skating coach Kelli Pyle will host a clinic for local skaters that will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will run to 3 p.m. The majority of the clinic will include on-and-off ice training about skating fundamentals, conditioning, a jump clinic and other skills.
The day will also include a seminar beginning at 2:15 p.m. about positivity and body image. Registration for the daylong event is limited to 30 participants and is $75. There are a few extra spaces available for the seminar only, which costs $10.
The event is by registration only and could only accommodate a limited number of participants due to COVID-19 restrictions. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and comply with the requirements of the Eastern Idaho Public Health Order in addition to the requirements of Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 3 Order.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our skating community to hear a positive message and learn some amazing skills from an Olympian, as well as a nationally recognized skating coach and dance choreographer,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director P.J. Holm. “Even though we have to take precautions and limit space because of COVID, participants are still going to have an amazing experience. It is a real treat to have these two amazing figure skating celebrities here in our community.”
For more information, visit the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation page on the city of Idaho Falls website at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/ or visit their page on Facebook.