Chubbuck City Hall 

CHUBBUCK — City offices are available through phone. The phone hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m. or by email info@cityofchubbuck.us

Currently, lobby hours are by appointment only.

Please use the following numbers to set an appointment.

  • Utility Billing                                       208.417.7175
  • Inspections/Permits                            208.417.7176
  • Public Works                                      208.237.2430
  • City Hall/Mayor’s Office                       208.237.2400
  • Police Station                                     208.237.7172
  • Fire Station                                        208.237.3212

To better serve our residents, the city of Chubbuck has created the following number, 208-239-3261, for utility billing and 208-239-3211 for the building department and inspections/permits.

