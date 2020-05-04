CHUBBUCK — City offices are available through phone. The phone hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m. or by email info@cityofchubbuck.us
Currently, lobby hours are by appointment only.
Please use the following numbers to set an appointment.
- Utility Billing 208.417.7175
- Inspections/Permits 208.417.7176
- Public Works 208.237.2430
- City Hall/Mayor’s Office 208.237.2400
- Police Station 208.237.7172
- Fire Station 208.237.3212
To better serve our residents, the city of Chubbuck has created the following number, 208-239-3261, for utility billing and 208-239-3211 for the building department and inspections/permits.