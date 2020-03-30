CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck City Hall remains open for business, and all public services will still be provided on a daily basis. As a precaution for novel coronavirus and to ensure the safety of our residents and employees, our lobbies are temporarily closed. Please use the drop box located at the south exit of the parking lot for all utility payments or any other information that needs to be dropped off for city staff.
Starting Tuesday, city offices will be available through the phone.
Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., please call 208-237-2400 or email info@cityofchubbuck.us.
City offices will be closed on Friday until further notice.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 and self-evaluate for symptoms. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov, siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php and cdc.gov.
Thank you for cooperation and patience.