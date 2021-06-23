BOISE — The Association of Idaho Cities recognized the city of Chubbuck with a City Achievement Award at the June 17 banquet during the 74th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 16-18.
Creativity, innovation and solutions-oriented leadership define Idaho city officials. The City Achievement Awards recognize the work of cities around Idaho that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways. This year, awards were given in six categories: community engagement, economic & community development, parks & recreation, public safety, public works & transportation and youth & youth council.
The city of Chubbuck was recognized with a City Achievement Award in the economic & community development category for its Downtown Chubbuck project. The city planned for over four years for a walkable and bikeable downtown for Chubbuck residents, which is now coming to fruition with the construction of the new city hall and Idaho Central Credit Union headquarters.