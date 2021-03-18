CHUBBUCK — Housing availability has been identified as the number one risk to the Southeast Idaho economy, which has been impacted not only by the increasing costs of construction but also by the negative impacts of COVID-19. The city of Chubbuck has looked at what it could do to encourage the availability of housing within this great community.
The mayor and City Council have reviewed a recommendation from city staff to have a temporary 30% reduction in both water and wastewater capacity Fees to $1,575 per EDU for water and $2,872 per EDU for the wastewater capacity fee for a period of 12 months from the date the incentive was adopted and will take effect on April 1.
The city has been working within its strategic plan to identify emerging strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for our community to be a great place to live, work and raise a family and is excited to be able to do its part in the housing market to assist those currently living in our community and encourage those looking at relocating to this area to build within our city limits.