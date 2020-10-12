CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck was honored with an award from the Idaho Chapter of the American Planning Association for our Creative Community zoning district.
“Tonight we celebrate great planning and planners from across the state,” said Leon Letson, Idaho Chapter president on Oct. 8. The city’s Creative Community ordinance, which facilitated the creation of the Northside Crossing and Harvest Springs developments, was honored in the planning tool or implementation category. The award “honors a specific planning tool, practice, program, project, process or effort that has accomplished positive changes.”
Devin Hillam, community planning and economic development director, accepted the award and offered thanks on behalf of the city. In preparation for the opening of the Northgate Interchange, which would affect both Chubbuck and Pocatello, Hillam stated that the city needed a tool that would attract “development that really fulfills the goals and objectives of our comprehensive plan. Our Creative Community zoning district is something that we’re all excited about, it’s something that was created with a lot of input from a lot of different stakeholders and we’re grateful for all of their time.”
To view a video about the award, visit https://youtu.be/jBiWHHtp74Q.