Chubbuck was one of three cities recently chosen to receive a Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health grant of up to $85,000 to create a community outdoor space.
The grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is a pilot grant from The Community Project. The grant includes up to $85,000 in funding for the space, plus technical assistance to the city and an event to celebrate the project.
The city of Chubbuck will begin working with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation this month to engage its citizens and develop a plan for the outdoor space. Construction on the outdoor space could begin as early as this summer, according to a news release about the grant.
Driggs and Wendell were also selected to receive the grant. The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health received more than 75 applications for the grant from cities across Idaho.
“We are so grateful and super excited to receive this grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health,” Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said in a press release. “With so many applicants, it is humbling to be chosen. We are always looking for new ways to bring the community together and get folks to be active. These dollars will go a long way in helping us make another project of this kind a reality.”
Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director for the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, said the organization appreciates cities’ interest in The Community Project because it shows cities are seeking ways to unite their communities.
“The city of Chubbuck has been looking for ways to unite its community members and community partners around a project that aligns with the city’s strategic plan,” Witt-Doyle said. “The Community Project will make that happen.”