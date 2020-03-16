CHUBBUCK - With the current situation concerning COVID-19 and in an effort to protect our Citizens and our Employees the City of Chubbuck is encouraging all Utility payments to be made electronically.
You can make an electronic payment through our office using Direct Pay, you can utilize Auto Pay through our third party administrator, Xpress Bill Pay, or you could use an electronic form of bill pay through your financial institution.
The City of Chubbuck does offer a $5 dollar discount if you chose Direct Pay.
If you are paying by check the City of Chubbuck encourages you to mail the payment using the envelope provided with your utility bill. This will direct the payment to our lock box. We also have a drop box available in our parking lot that is accessible from your vehicle, and a drop box in our lobby.
Currently the only utility payments that will be accepted through the window will be cash. Please, make your payment by a method other than cash if possible.
If you have a question about your bill, please contact the City offices through our website, by email or phone.
Thank you for your cooperation and patience.