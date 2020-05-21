The City of Chubbuck needs your pictures.
We are working on creating a page on our website with a map from our Geographic Information Systems department that will list activities and show locations of these different activities.
Please send your pictures to info@cityofchubbuck.us or any other ideas that you might have. We can give photo credit to anyone who submits a photo that we use.
Here are some of the ideas that the community came up with so far:
City Creek trails
Cusick Creek Trailhead
Park Meadows park/trail system
Nordic Center (Mink Creek)
Gibson Jack Trailhead
Cherry Springs Trailhead
Scout Mountain Nature trails
Sterling Justice Trailhead
Blackrock trails
Wellness Complex
Amphitheater
Edson Fichter Pond
Pebble Creek
American Falls Reservoir
Blackfoot Reservoir
Chesterfield Reservoir
Bureau of Land Management/Forest Service Campgrounds
American Falls and Springfield hatcheries
Zoo Idaho
Ross Park Aquatic Center
Indian Hot Springs
Lava Pool and Hot Springs
Frisbee golf courses
Golf courses
Portneuf Library
Chubbuck city parks
Stuart Park/splash pad
Ron Osborn tennis complex
Jensen Grove
Portneuf Greenway
Marshall Public Library
Bannock County Event Center
West Fork of Mink Creek Trail
Museum of Clean
Museum of National History
Model Train Museum
Model aviation by airport
Bannock County Museum
Old Town Pocatello
Yurts
Massacre Rocks
Craters of the Moon
Fort Hall Replica
Ice skating
Historic Siphon springs
Shooting range
Hooper springs and Geyser
Shoshone-Bannock Events Center
Stevens Performing Arts Center
Holt Arena
ISU soccer field
Bartz Field
Red Hill trials/pillars
Downata
Butterfly Haven
Locations for tubing in/out on the Portneuf River
Bike route — roads
Bannock County Historical Complex
Fort Hall Commemorative Trading Post
Rose Garden Park
Veterans memorial
Visitors Center
Dog parks
Blackrock Recreation Area
Chesterfield
Rock climbing — Ross Park
Brooklyn’s Playground