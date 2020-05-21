Gibson Jack trailhead

Gibson Jack Trailhead 

The City of Chubbuck needs your pictures.

We are working on creating a page on our website with a map from our Geographic Information Systems department that will list activities and show locations of these different activities.

Please send your pictures to info@cityofchubbuck.us or any other ideas that you might have. We can give photo credit to anyone who submits a photo that we use.

Here are some of the ideas that the community came up with so far:

City Creek trails

Cusick Creek Trailhead

Park Meadows park/trail system

Nordic Center (Mink Creek)

Gibson Jack Trailhead

Cherry Springs Trailhead

Scout Mountain Nature trails

Sterling Justice Trailhead

Blackrock trails

Wellness Complex

Amphitheater

Edson Fichter Pond

Pebble Creek

American Falls Reservoir

Blackfoot Reservoir

Chesterfield Reservoir

Bureau of Land Management/Forest Service Campgrounds

American Falls and Springfield hatcheries

Zoo Idaho

Ross Park Aquatic Center

Indian Hot Springs

Lava Pool and Hot Springs

Frisbee golf courses

Golf courses

Portneuf Library

Chubbuck city parks

Stuart Park/splash pad

Ron Osborn tennis complex

Jensen Grove

Portneuf Greenway

Marshall Public Library

Bannock County Event Center

West Fork of Mink Creek Trail

Museum of Clean

Museum of National History

Model Train Museum

Model aviation by airport

Bannock County Museum

Old Town Pocatello

Yurts

Massacre Rocks

Craters of the Moon

Fort Hall Replica

Ice skating

Historic Siphon springs

Shooting range

Hooper springs and Geyser

Shoshone-Bannock Events Center

Stevens Performing Arts Center

Holt Arena

ISU soccer field

Bartz Field

Red Hill trials/pillars

Downata

Butterfly Haven

Locations for tubing in/out on the Portneuf River

Bike route — roads

Bannock County Historical Complex

Fort Hall Commemorative Trading Post

Rose Garden Park

Veterans memorial

Visitors Center

Dog parks

Blackrock Recreation Area

Chesterfield

Rock climbing — Ross Park

Brooklyn’s Playground

