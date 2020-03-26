BLACKFOOT — As you may already know, given the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers and first responders are struggling to find enough personal protective equipment to protect them and their patients. As such, the Blackfoot Fire Department is accepting donations of surgical or N95 masks, medical grade gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant (spray or wipes) to be distributed to health care workers and other agencies in the Bingham County area.
Donations may be delivered to the Blackfoot Fire Department, 225 N. Ash, Blackfoot. For more information or specific questions, please contact the Blackfoot Fire Department at 208-785-8605.