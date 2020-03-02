POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello, Pocatello Branch of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters of Pocatello will be honoring 100 years of women’s right to vote.
Citizens are invited to join in an Idaho Women 100 event starting at the U.S. District Courthouse, 801 E. Sherman St., March 14 at 10 a.m. At the courthouse, the League of Women Voters will hold a bell ringing and proclamation reading. Immediately following the festivities at the courthouse, attendees are invited to the Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave., for a celebration of the League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women and other women’s organizations in the community. The second half of the event will include a screening of the video “Ahead of Her Time,” flag ceremony by Girls Scouts of the Silver Sage Council, posters highlighting the women who have served on the Pocatello City Council, a performance by the Reflections Choir and more. Light refreshments will be served.
“The significance of ringing the bell is to commemorate the suffrage movement,” said Jamar Brown, president of the League of Women Voters of Pocatello. “I think that it is of great importance not to glamorize the story of the 19th amendment. The path of women’s suffrage was often not pretty and frequently merciless. Once achieved, it did not break down voting barriers for all women. We need to ensure that all suffragists have their place in this history. This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the community to stand in solidarity and to pay tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of these trailblazers on Idaho Women’s Day. We have a responsibility to honor the work of those who came before us by continuing on for those who will come behind us.”
Idaho was the fourth state in the nation to give most women the right to vote in November 1896. Nationally, the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution was adopted in August 1920 and states “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
“The right to vote is important for women, but exercising that right is much more so,” says Councilwoman and President of the Pocatello Branch of AAUW Linda Leeuwrik. “To level the playing field for women and girls and bring about true equality in all areas, like pay, is the mission of AAUW. It's crucial for women to be politically engaged, either by serving in public office themselves or by supporting those with a strong record on women's issues.”
For more information on the American Association of University Women, visit aauw.org or email the AAUW Pocatello Branch at aauwpocatello@gmail.com. More information about the League of Women Voters of Pocatello can be found at lwvid.org/LWVPocatello.html.
The event is being held in conjunction with the Idaho Women 100 efforts at the state level. For details on the Idaho Women 100 Campaign, visit idahowomen100.com.
City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.