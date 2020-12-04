BLACKFOOT — Effective today, Blackfoot City Hall and the Blackfoot Public Library will be closed to general public access. The city of Blackfoot is adopting this change in procedure to protect our employees and their families, customers and vendors from the spread of COVID-19 as much as is possible.
Customers who need to make payments are encouraged to make their payments utilizing on-line Xpress Bill Pay, placing payments in the utility drop box outside City Hall or by calling 208-785-8600. Dial 0 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Meetings with the public to conduct business that cannot be completed utilizing no-contact methods, such as design reviews, building permits, business licenses or setting up utility accounts will be conducted by appointment only. To make an appointment, individuals must call 208-785-8600 and dial the number for the appropriate department.
To order materials from the Blackfoot Public Library, patrons should call 208-785-8628 or send a request via the online system. There will be curbside delivery of materials when patrons arrive. Material returns will only be accepted through the library drop box outside of City Hall, and all materials will be sanitized prior to being recirculated.
All individuals visiting City Hall or the Blackfoot Public Library are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at any time that it may not be possible to maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing between themselves and others while in City Hall or in any other city office or workplace, whether that be indoor or outdoor. It is the responsibility of the individual to provide their own face covering.