POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is excited to announce Google Fiber has chosen Pocatello as the first city in Idaho for its high-speed broadband internet service. Google Fiber delivers high-speed, gigabit internet to customers across Pocatello.
Access to high-speed broadband internet is vital for any growing city. Broadband internet is a necessity for attracting job opportunities while creating a prosperous community with diverse work, online learning and telehealth opportunities.
“Pocatello is growing and reliable high-speed internet is not a luxury anymore, it’s an essential service for life today,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “This is a game changer and will have positive effects on our community and bring additional economic development.”
“Google Fiber is looking forward to launching our services in Pocatello — our first city in Idaho,” said Silvia Castro, Google Fiber government and community affairs manager. “We can’t wait to connect Idaho residents to fast, reliable internet with great customer service."
Construction is expected to start by the end of 2023, with the first customers connected in mid-2024. Residents who are interested in more information can sign up for updates at https://fiber.google.com/cities/pocatello/.
For inquiries and interviews, please contact city of Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, at 208-234-6163 or for Google Fiber inquiries, contact Kelli Fratto, Love Communications, at 801-828-5052.
