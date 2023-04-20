GoogleFiber

Construction for Google Fiber will begin at the end of 2023.

 Image courtesy of city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is excited to announce Google Fiber has chosen Pocatello as the first city in Idaho for its high-speed broadband internet service. Google Fiber delivers high-speed, gigabit internet to customers across Pocatello.

Access to high-speed broadband internet is vital for any growing city. Broadband internet is a necessity for attracting job opportunities while creating a prosperous community with diverse work, online learning and telehealth opportunities.

