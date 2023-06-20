Citizens Community Bank will hold a retirement celebration barbecue for President and CEO Amy Rhoads from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at CCB's parking lot, 201 S. Main St. in Pocatello.

Rhoads has been with CCB since it first opened its doors in 1997 at the Arthur Branch location, and she will be retiring this month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.