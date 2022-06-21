Cheers to 25 years! We want to thank all of our friends and invite them to join in our 25 year birthday celebration to be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all our branch locations in Ammon, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg.
Citizens Community Bank was established in 1997, at a time when other banks were being consolidated into bigger banks. A group of 12 business people (Gary Blanchard, Richard Chase, Thomas Holmes, Jim Johnston, William Knick, Jim Lee, Diana Lyon, Greg Maag, Douglas Norman, Ken Satterfield, Alan Stanek and Wayne Taysom) got together and formulated a plan to go back to the basics and create our community bank. The bank was led by Stephen M. Hotckiss, president and CEO, who later retired with Ralph G. Cottle as his successor, now also retired. Our first branch was opened in Pocatello that year. We now have other branches in Ammon, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
Amy Rhoads, president and CEO of Citizens Community Bank, and the senior management team (Jeff Garvin, Nathan Christensen, Ryan Ward and Susan Gibbens) could not be prouder of the employees that have made Citizens what it is today.
The bank started with an initial investment of about $3.6 million and total assets around $11 million. The bank has now grown to over $840 million in total assets and $440 million in deposits. While Citizens has been part of Glacier Bancorp Inc. since 2005, we continue to be a community bank.
We enjoy being part of the community event sponsorships and partnerships throughout Southeast Idaho. Citizens Community Bank continues to cultivate strong relationships within our communities through volunteer hours, donations to nonprofit partnerships, offering free financial literacy for adults and business owners and contributing to our Give Back Donation campaign benefiting those agencies in need of funds to help those in need. We also provide financial literacy in local high schools and community colleges. We invest in our future through the school districts and Idaho State University and College of Eastern Idaho.
We love being part of the community and invite all our friends to come out and enjoy a hamburger or hot dog and to let us serve you.