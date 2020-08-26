SOUTHEAST IDAHO — In a perfect world, there would be no hunger, no sleepless nights on the streets, no abusive situations to run away from, or worries about getting medical and dental care. Sadly, we don’t live in a perfect world, and now life is compounded with a global pandemic called COVID-19.
Today there is no better time to realize how important United Way is in being the conduit for donations to help fund those in need. Not only do they facilitate the process for the 31 program partners to receive those funds, but they also help to communicate important issues to the community and help out when there is an event that will also support those in need. For example, they helped with the food drive that hundreds had lined up for at the Holt Arena, the fundraiser held in conjunction with Simplot at the parking lot of Simplot’s Credit Union and communicating the “Closing the Divide” drive to get the word out for donations of computers to be able to give to students who will need them for school.
United Way will soon be starting up their campaign and asking for much-needed dollars to ensure the following agencies are able to provide much-needed services: Aid for Friends emergency homeless shelter, Salvation Army, Pocatello Senior Activity Center, Family Services Alliance, Court Appointed Special Advocates and other agencies.
There is no better time to help out, and we at Citizens Community Bank appreciate the opportunity to serve on boards, help in the fundraising efforts and help out wherever the need is. We are blessed to be part of great communities and want to be able to pay it forward. We thank those agencies that make a difference in the lives served, and we thank United Way for making it easy to partner with them.