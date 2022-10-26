Pocatello group- Idaho Foodbank

Pocatello CCB employees gathered at the Idaho Foodbank

On Sept. 21, Citizens Community Bank celebrated its fourth annual Community Day of Service. Amy Rhoads, president and CEO of Citizens Community Bank, looks forward to this day every year, and she could not be prouder of the Citizens Community Bank employees that continue to serve.

There are morning and afternoon shifts available that give all of the employees the opportunity to participate. These projects total over 300 volunteer service hours in the cities where branches are located, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Ammon, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

