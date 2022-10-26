On Sept. 21, Citizens Community Bank celebrated its fourth annual Community Day of Service. Amy Rhoads, president and CEO of Citizens Community Bank, looks forward to this day every year, and she could not be prouder of the Citizens Community Bank employees that continue to serve.
There are morning and afternoon shifts available that give all of the employees the opportunity to participate. These projects total over 300 volunteer service hours in the cities where branches are located, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Ammon, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
CCB partnered with the following organizations for the service projects: The Idaho Foodbank, The Community Food Basket and the Senior Center in Rexburg.
Pocatello CCB employees gathered at the Idaho Foodbank to assemble food boxes and repackage frozen potatoes for distribution to mobile pantries. The Idaho Foodbank's website can be found at https://idahofoodbank.org.
Our Idaho Falls branches helped at The Community Food Basket packaging boxes at the warehouse and handing out prepared food boxes at the distribution center. The Food Basket's website can be found at https://www.communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org/.
The Senior Center in Rexburg got a jump start on its remodeling project with help from the Rexburg branch employees by painting doors throughout the facility. The Senior Center's website can be found at https://www.seniorcenterinrexburg.com/.
Two hundred hygiene kits were assembled and distributed to four 4 local non-profit organizations: Family Services Alliance, Bannock Youth Foundation, Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center and the Pocatello Free Clinic. Making deliveries is one of the highlights of the Day of Service.
The Community Day of Service is a day CCB employees look forward to. They are happy to volunteer their time and energy for the great organizations that do so much good in their communities. Thank you to each of the organizations that allow CCB to be a small part of their great work. It is a privilege to serve with them and a good opportunity for CCB to give back to the communities in which employees live and work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.