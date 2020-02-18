POCATELLO — The Citizens Climate Lobby is showing the film "Paris to Pittsburgh" Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at The Sand Trap, 2720 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. A no-host dinner begins at 6 p.m. and a free beverage is provided by The Sand Trap to all moviegoers. The film is produced by Academy award winner RadicalMedia, in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies.
It spotlights the cities, states, businesses and citizens taking action. "Paris to Pittsburgh" explores the very real social and economic impacts of climate change-fueled disasters, from America’s heartland to the nation’s coastlines. The film features voices from local leaders as well as everyday Americans presenting the stories behind climate-related recovery and resiliency, as well as tireless innovative efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Boomtowns were formerly reliant on coal, such as Pittsburgh, led by Mayor Bill Peduto. The mayor reminded President Trump after he announced the U.S.’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement that Pittsburgh is now a city committed to energy efficiency and is one of the many examples of bold economic and climate leadership in the film.
“'Paris to Pittsburgh' reveals the inspiring steps many cities across the country are taking to confront the severe health and economic threats posed by climate change,” said Geoff Daniels, the head of unscripted programming for National Geographic. “From innovative ways to improve our food supply chain, like Fleet Farming, parking lots shaded solar-paneled roofs and young technicians making an impact in sustainable energy jobs. This documentary provides a hopeful roadmap for the future.”
Please join us Feb. 27 at The Sand Trap at 7 p.m. and consider joining our local chapter to keep the pressure up on our congressional leaders to take cost-effective action.