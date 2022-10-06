For the Strength of Youth

The Church’s redesigned “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices” is based on gospel principles, agency and inspiration.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has redesigned its guide for Latter-day Saint youth ages 11 to 18. The new guide, “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices,” is based on gospel principles, agency and inspiration.

The new “For the Strength of Youth” guide, announced October 1 during the opening session of general conference, encourages youth to deepen their conversion by learning correct principles and the blessings that result from living those principles, and to act on the spiritual promptings they receive as they study the guide.

