Red Cross

An American Red Cross employee registers a blood donor in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fenton, Missouri, March 3, 2021.

 

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An ongoing collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the American Red Cross, to help those impacted by disasters and serious medical conditions, will continue in 2023. The Church has announced a donation of $8.7 million to assist with the purchase of biomedical equipment, mobile blood donation centers and programs to assist those with cancer or sickle cell disease.

“We are profoundly grateful for our long-standing and remarkable collaboration to deliver urgently needed relief for people facing life’s emergencies,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “The Church’s incredible financial support and the steadfast commitment of your members make a difference for people in need every day.”

