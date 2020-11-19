The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially launched its global 2020 Christmas initiative. Ideas for ways to serve others and light the world during this year’s Christmas season are now available on LightTheWorld.org.
Resources on the website include a new shareable video titled “Hope Shines Bright.”
“2,000 years ago, people found hope in a star,” states the video. “This Christmas, let’s help each other find hope in a text or a tag or a not-so-random act of Christlike kindness.”
An 18-minute film on the birth of Christ, “The Christ Child,” can be viewed on the site.
Sign up for #LightTheWorld daily service prompts on a mobile device or receive daily emails.
A daily calendar of 25 simple ways to serve others during the month of December can be downloaded from the website. Other digital downloads include a lesson about the Nativity and digital and printable pass-along cards.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the large red Giving Machines used for donations the past few years will not be used this year. The machines are expected to return next year, but people can still support Latter-day Saint Charities’ global charity partners.
Find opportunities to serve in local communities at JustServe.org.