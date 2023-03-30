The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomes all to join with millions of people worldwide to hear inspiring messages of hope and renewal from living prophets and apostles during the upcoming general conference on Saturday and Sunday, April 1–2, 2023.
Engaging with this religious broadcast helps individuals learn about Jesus Christ, strengthen their personal relationships with the Savior, and experience the peace, hope, and joy that come through following Him. All Latter-day Saints, friends of the Church, and others are encouraged and invited to participate in general conference on Palm Sunday weekend.
“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general Church leaders give counsel and direction,” the First Presidency of the Church wrote in a March 2 letter meant to be read in congregations. “We encourage members to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel given.”
The global broadcast originates from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, and consists of five unique, two-hour general sessions for all audiences over two days:
Attendance at the Conference Center is limited. Tickets are required and are being distributed entirely through requests to stake presidents. No overflow or standby seating options are available this conference.
