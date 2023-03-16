Wheelchairs

The first lady of Tamaulipas, Mexico, María de la Luz Santiago de Villarreal, officially delivered wheelchairs donated by the Church of Jesus Christ to more than 300 beneficiaries in Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 2, 2023.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated more than 330 personalized wheelchairs and mobility accessories to the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico.

María de la Luz Santiago de Villarreal, wife of Governor Américo Villarreal Anaya and president of the state System for Integral Family Development, presided at the official handover ceremony. Also present was Geancarlo Boneta, director of the organization. Together they recognized the trained therapists who personalize wheelchairs for different users’ needs. María de la Luz Santiago invited the beneficiaries of the donation to be “messengers of peace.”

