The first lady of Tamaulipas, Mexico, María de la Luz Santiago de Villarreal, officially delivered wheelchairs donated by the Church of Jesus Christ to more than 300 beneficiaries in Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 2, 2023.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated more than 330 personalized wheelchairs and mobility accessories to the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico.
María de la Luz Santiago de Villarreal, wife of Governor Américo Villarreal Anaya and president of the state System for Integral Family Development, presided at the official handover ceremony. Also present was Geancarlo Boneta, director of the organization. Together they recognized the trained therapists who personalize wheelchairs for different users’ needs. María de la Luz Santiago invited the beneficiaries of the donation to be “messengers of peace.”
“I thank all those who have participated in the good atmosphere that has been created around the service,” said María de la Luz Santiago. “I hope this is the beginning of many more projects where we can collaborate for the well-being of the people of Tamaulipas.”
“Through this donation we seek to improve the mobility and health of people who have a physical disability,” said Alberto Sagástegui, a local Latter-day Saint leader who made the donation on behalf of the Church. “Our objective is to work together with local organizations to understand the needs of the population, in addition to training people and caregivers, as well as providing support for the repair and maintenance of donated items.”
“We are a religious organization that provides assistance without regard to race, religion or nationality, and the help we give is based on the basic principles of personal responsibility, community support, self-sufficiency and sustainability,” he said.
